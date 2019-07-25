Citigroup Upgrades Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $467,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $122,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

