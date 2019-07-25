Citigroup Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
