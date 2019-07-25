Citigroup Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

