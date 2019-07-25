Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lowered by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 540,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,135. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.