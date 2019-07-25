CIBC Raises Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$46.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$44.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.07. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.18 and a 52 week high of C$46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$168.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,400 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.95, for a total value of C$268,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,258.40.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.