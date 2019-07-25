CIBC Lowers Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$7.61 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.70.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.61 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT stock opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.72. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.48.

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

