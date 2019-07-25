CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

