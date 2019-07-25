CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 19.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $730,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.31. 1,262,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,300,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $301.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.30.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

