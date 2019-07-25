Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

NYSE CB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.01. 1,521,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,826. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

