Christopher Waldron Buys 5,000 Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Stock

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) insider Christopher Waldron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of LON CRS opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.67. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Crystal Amber Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.