Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $860.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $780.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $681.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $778.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,566. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $789.50. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $734.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 90,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,084,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.