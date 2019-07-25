Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $310,314.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $310,314.00 and $32,407.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00292803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01661090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00120515 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.