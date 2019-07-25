Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

