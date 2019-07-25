Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 880,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,074. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.