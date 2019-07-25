Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,757,000 after purchasing an additional 479,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chemours by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,306,000 after purchasing an additional 613,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $46,624,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $60,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 5,406,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Chemours has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.