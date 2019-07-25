ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,824. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

