Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHFC. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other Chemical Financial news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser bought 10,018 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,723.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David T. Provost bought 10,100 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemical Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.