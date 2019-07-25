Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.