Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.39.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.