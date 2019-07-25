Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.39.
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
