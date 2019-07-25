Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $285.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

