Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $285.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44.
Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
