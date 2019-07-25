Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,481,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,186. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,437,934. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.