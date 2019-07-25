Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of CHNG opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

In other Change Healthcare news, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

