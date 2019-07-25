CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes $1.19 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cross Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,679. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

