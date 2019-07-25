CenturyLink Investment Management Co Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,532. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.