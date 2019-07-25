CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,313,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $186.83. 128,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,739. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

