CenturyLink Investment Management Co Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,038,329.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded up $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 54,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

