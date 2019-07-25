Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 532 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,443.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at $60,088,784.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

