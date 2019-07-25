Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 184 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $15,137.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,872,913.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.