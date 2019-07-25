Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in KT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 23,784,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 529,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,909,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,839,000 after acquiring an additional 289,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 12.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 957,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330,545 shares during the period. Finally, Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of KT by 16.3% in the first quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,806,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 674,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. KT Corp has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

