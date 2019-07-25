Centrality Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00293757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.01623112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

