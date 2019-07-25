Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $14,966,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $8,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 301,891 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

