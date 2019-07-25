Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,516 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

