Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 323 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after buying an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,713,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after buying an additional 1,898,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

STI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.