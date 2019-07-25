Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.96. 663,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,216. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

