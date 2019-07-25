Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,356 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in American Express by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $643,757,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $716,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 178,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,095. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,619. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

