Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.