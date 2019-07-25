Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.26. 383,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

