Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.52. 373,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,663. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

