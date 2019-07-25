Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.84

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1197933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 45,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.