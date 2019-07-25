Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.29-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.30 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.29-4.49 EPS.
NYSE:CNC traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,357. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. Centene has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.49.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
