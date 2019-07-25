CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) will announce ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CELYAD SA/ADR will report full year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CELYAD SA/ADR.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

