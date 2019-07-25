Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.09-0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.15 EPS.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The company has a market cap of $896.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81. Celestica has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,276 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $80,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 51.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 104,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,714,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

