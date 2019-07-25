Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.87.

CE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,273 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

