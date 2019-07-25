CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.99

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.99 and last traded at C$67.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.04. The firm has a market cap of $802.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

