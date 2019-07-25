Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.52

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,503,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,849,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $47,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

