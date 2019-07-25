carVertical (CV) Trading 13% Higher This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $70,007.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, carVertical has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00292062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01657953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00120849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000620 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,861,999,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,677,147,622 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

