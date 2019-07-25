Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

NYSE CRI traded up $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.99. 2,076,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $308,124.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $412,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $774,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

