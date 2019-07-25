Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $10.40 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 583,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $14,487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.