Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a reduce rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 202,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,796. The firm has a market cap of $949.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

