CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin Sells 14,699 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KMX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. 1,039,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $89.55.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.