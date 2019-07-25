CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin Sells 14,699 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. 1,039,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 181.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

