Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.