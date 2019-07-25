Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
CTRE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 685.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
